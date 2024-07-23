Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 8.4%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) dropped 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $163.84 and last traded at $166.21. Approximately 384,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 418,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Impinj Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total transaction of $31,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $526,080.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,255.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total value of $31,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,097,971 shares of company stock valued at $167,900,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

