Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.66

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 6492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Independent Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $687.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $135,821. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $3,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 113,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 86.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 50,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

