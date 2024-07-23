Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 183,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 203,663 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDV shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Indivior in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,056.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Indivior during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Indivior during the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Indivior by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

