Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Buys 41 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($197.26).

On Friday, June 21st, Jonathan Gunby purchased 42 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($190.12).

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jonathan Gunby purchased 49 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($195.19).

Shares of IntegraFin stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 378 ($4.89). 241,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 388 ($5.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,368.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 346.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 390 ($5.04) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

