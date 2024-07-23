Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,333,403 shares in the company, valued at $108,702,271.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.
  • On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WGS traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. 386,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,312. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.29.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GeneDx from $12.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

