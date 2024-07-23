Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 215.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 27,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 28.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 405,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $195,000.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NSIT traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.05. 42,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $223.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.72.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

