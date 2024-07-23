Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $224.49

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.49 and last traded at $224.12, with a volume of 54877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.77 and a 200-day moving average of $191.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.