Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at $25,660,782.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at $25,660,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,224 shares of company stock worth $2,264,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Intapp by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. Intapp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $45.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

