Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Gap Up to $127.00

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.00, but opened at $144.45. Inter Parfums shares last traded at $134.73, with a volume of 93,902 shares trading hands.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.02.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,718,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 252,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $32,493,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after buying an additional 60,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

