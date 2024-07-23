Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s previous close.

IFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.67.

Get Interfor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interfor

Interfor Stock Performance

Interfor stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.30. 85,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,069. Interfor has a one year low of C$15.35 and a one year high of C$26.00. The company has a market cap of C$838.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.