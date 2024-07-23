International Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the typical volume of 1,965 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,431,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IGT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

