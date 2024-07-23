Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.53 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $9.71 or 0.00014776 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.53 billion and $86.22 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00044059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,269,981 coins and its circulating supply is 467,080,657 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.