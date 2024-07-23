Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $495.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $438.74.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $461.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $468.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,441. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,536,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.