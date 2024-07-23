Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $34.52

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.52, but opened at $33.38. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 59,729 shares traded.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $632.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.