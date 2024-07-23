Invesco LLC Increases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Invesco LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the first quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 465,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,610,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,056,000 after acquiring an additional 232,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.7 %

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. 1,748,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,013. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

