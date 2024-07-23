Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.54 and last traded at $106.34. 665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.89.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

