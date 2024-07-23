Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Invesque Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.10.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.84 million during the quarter. Invesque had a negative net margin of 47.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. Research analysts forecast that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

