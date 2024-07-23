Investors Buy High Volume of TJX Companies Call Options (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 17,115 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,392 call options.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,759. The company has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

