Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $54.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. 777,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,280. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,329,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

