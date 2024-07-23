Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. 1,791,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,248. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,044,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

