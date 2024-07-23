IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $563.36 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. IOTA has a market cap of $563.36 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000759 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001059 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
