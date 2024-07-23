iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.69

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 130941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYG. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 306,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 98,228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.