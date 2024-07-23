iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,303,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,456% from the previous session’s volume of 148,040 shares.The stock last traded at $47.40 and had previously closed at $47.34.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

