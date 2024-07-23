iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.00 and last traded at C$17.00. 5,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.84.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.52.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.