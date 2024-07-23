iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 140,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 92,785 shares.The stock last traded at $75.77 and had previously closed at $75.76.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.
About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.