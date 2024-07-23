ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ITT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in ITT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

ITT Stock Up 0.2 %

ITT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.86. 4,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,227. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $144.03.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.