Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JXN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,995. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

