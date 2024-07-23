Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.3 %

Synopsys stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $586.08. 184,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,919. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $590.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

