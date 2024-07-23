Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $118,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $108,908,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.74. The company had a trading volume of 169,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,178. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $234.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.28 and a 200 day moving average of $192.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

