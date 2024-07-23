Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 843 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,250. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.54. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.