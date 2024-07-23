Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ball by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Ball by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ball by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,020,000 after acquiring an additional 143,005 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE BALL traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ball

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.