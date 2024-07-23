Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,646,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,015,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.71. 4,246,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,408,788. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,676 shares of company stock worth $61,093,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

