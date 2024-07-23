Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. 3,810,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,997,581. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

