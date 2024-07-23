Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. 411,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

