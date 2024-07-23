Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $432,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.59. 120,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,463. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.