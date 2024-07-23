Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 346 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $89.00. 668,261 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.