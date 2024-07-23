Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Nucor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $213,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 26.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Nucor Trading Down 0.9 %

Nucor stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.83. 536,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

