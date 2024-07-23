Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.06. Banner has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $61.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 456,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $12,097,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Banner by 2,700.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 221,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 213,342 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $8,293,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Banner during the first quarter worth $4,931,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

