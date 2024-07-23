Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,929 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEF. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. 99,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

