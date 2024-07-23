JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 505,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.67 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after buying an additional 2,470,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after purchasing an additional 686,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 528,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,355,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

