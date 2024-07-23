John Prineas Sells 2,879,284 Shares of American West Metals Limited (ASX:AW1) Stock

American West Metals Limited (ASX:AW1 – Get Free Report) insider John Prineas sold 2,879,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07), for a total value of A$302,324.82 ($201,549.88).

American West Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, copper, and indium skarn/carbonate replacement deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the West Desert project that consists of 336 unpatented lode mining claims located in west-central Utah, the United States; the Copper Warrior project, which consists of 61 unpatented lode claims situated in the south of Moab, Utah in the Lisbon valley; Seal Zinc and Silver project located in the North Nunavut, Canada; and 80% interest in Storm Copper project comprising 117 mineral claims covering an area of 4,000 square kilometers located in the northern part of Nunavut, Canada.

