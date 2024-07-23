Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,718 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $120,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,260,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,389. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

