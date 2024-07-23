Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading 2.2% Higher

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties from various properties located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

