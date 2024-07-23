KBR (NYSE:KBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.37

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.37 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 390224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KBR Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $273,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in KBR by 17.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

