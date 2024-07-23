Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 248,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,097.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 966,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,220,000 after buying an additional 922,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.