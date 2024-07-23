Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.85

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.85 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 63 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.11.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

