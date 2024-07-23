Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.31. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

