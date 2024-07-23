KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KREF opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $699.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 364.56, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -217.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.