Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Up to $10.71

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $11.25. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 342,903 shares changing hands.

DNUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,734,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 246,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,548,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,237,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after buying an additional 469,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

