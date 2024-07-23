L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Raised by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 177.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.61. The stock had a trading volume of 160,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,631. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $242.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

